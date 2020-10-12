Pres. Trump scheduled for Janesville appearance Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group affiliated with President Donald Trump's re-election campaign posted an event listing touting an event featuring the president in Janesville Saturday, October 17. President Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Janesville October 3 before his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The listing, on the website of the group, WinRed, advertised a fundraiser prior to a "Make America Great Again Event" Saturday. To gain access to the "VIP Reception," people would have to pay a minimum of $1,000 per person. Representatives from the Trump campaign declined to speak about the event as the campaign itself has made no official announcement about it.

President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday with a large rally in Florida. While held outdoors, few people wore masks and there was no physical distancing among those in attendance.

"We always encourage individuals to wear masks, we encourage them to make a choice that's best for them," said Erin Perrine, Director of Press Communications for the Trump campaign. "At the end of the day, that's the most important thing, is that we allow people to have these conversations in person and to do safely."

Also on Monday, President Trump's son, Eric, appeared in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls. Photos Eric Trump tweeted showed an indoor event with few masks and no physical distancing.

Political rallies are exempt from Governor Tony Evers' latest statewide emergency order, which includes restrictions on indoor gatherings.

"That doesn't mean common sense shouldn't be used" said Ajay Sethi, a population health sciences professor at UW-Madison. "Whenever you see an indoor environment where you have a large number of people in close proximity to one another, especially indoors, that's definitely problematic."

Monday's event occurred as Wisconsin experienced another record high number of people hospitalized throughout the state with COVID-19, with 950.

"I can't speak to (the Eric Trump) event, I'm not sure exactly which one you're referencing or what photos you're referencing to be able to speak directly to what you saw but I can tell you we take health and safety very seriously on this campaign," Perrine said.

While the Trump campaign takes the temperature of people going into events and hands out masks to people who want one, it does not require attendees to wear masks, even indoors. Sethi said, given how public health officials have repeated for months calls to wear masks and watch their distance, individuals should know an unnecessary risk when they see one.

"The rally isn't gonna be some transformative event that changes peoples' behavior for the worst," Sethi said. "We're already in that dire strait and I think this is an opportunity for people to reflect and make a choice, whether they should attend any kind of gathering, political or not."