President Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

SANFORD, Florida (AP) -- Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, President Donald Trump has turned his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19 into a full-throated defense of his handling of the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans. Trump joked Monday that he was healthy enough to plunge into the Florida crowd and give voters "a big fat kiss." There was no social distancing among the thousands in front of Trump and mask-wearing was spotty as he held forth for an hour, trying to to get his struggling reelection campaign back on track with just weeks left before Election Day.