Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108

PHOENIX (AP) — Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died. She was 108. A spokesperson for daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released. She is remembered for her feisty spirit on the campaign trail during her son’s 2008 run for the White House. She remained active well into her 90s. Roberta McCain married into a storied military family, eloping with Navy ensign John McCain Jr., who eventually became a four-star admiral. John McCain died of brain cancer in 2018.