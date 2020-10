MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say one driver shot at another after a small collision on Madison's east side. Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday night, one car was stopped at a red light on Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road, when another car rear-ended it. Both drivers got out and when the driver of a second car got back in their car and took off, police say the driver of the car that was hit shot at the other vehicle. No one was hurt.