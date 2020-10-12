Star power helps uplift, connect Hawaii elementary school

HONOLULU (AP) — Internationally renowned ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and singer Kimié Miner, one of the most popular artists in Hawaii right now, were among the headliners of recent online concerts for a small elementary school on the windward side of Oahu. Aikahi Elementary principal Keoki Fraser is using local star power to help his school community feel connected and uplifted during the uncertainties of the pandemic. Fraser is trying to organize concerts every several weeks to create a positive experience for families. Fraser says the concerts are open to all and some 1,200 tuned into one of them.