State Fair hospital opening Wednesday to help with coronavirus overflow

WEST ALLIS (WKOW/WISN) -- Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Wisconsin and now public health officials are preparing to accept patients at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the 530-bed facility at the Exposition Center for $24 million earlier this year.

It has been on standby since April.

But starting Wednesday, the facility will begin accepting patients.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the activation of the facility last week after the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients tripled in a month.

"It's an alternative to a hospital setting," said Deb Standridge, who was tasked with managing the new facility. "So a patient would be transferred from potentially a Fox Valley hospital down to the alternate care facility. They would be between the ages of 18- to 75-years-old."

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will work in the hospital as nurses when patients start arriving.