Tribes celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Native American tribes across northeastern Wisconsin celebrated their histories on Monday.

14 states including Wisconsin now observe Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.

An Oneida Nation leader says while there has been progress made, there is still a ways to go.

"We can see that there's vast differences, and then there's a lot to learn," said Brandon Yellowbird Stevens. "We have a lot to provide, and that we contributed a lot, through history."

The Oneida Tribe's message this year is to acknowledge, educate and celebrate Native American neighbors.