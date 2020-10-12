Trump coming to Janesville Saturday, according to fundraiser invite

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is planning a speech in Janesville Saturday, according to a fundraiser invitation from his campaign.

According to the invitation, the president will hold a VIP pre-speech reception and Make America Great Event on Oct. 17.

Donors are asked for contributions from $1,000 to $15,000 to attend the VIP event.

Details on where he will speak and what time have not yet been released.

President Trump had planned to come to Janesville two weeks ago, but that visit was derailed when he was admitted to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19.