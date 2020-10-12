 Skip to Content

Trump ready for 1st rally since contracting coronavirus

4:57 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail as he tries to stage a late comeback just a week after his release from the hospital over a serious case of COVID-19. Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday as he faces a stubborn deficit in national and battleground state polls three weeks from Election Day. Trump’s doctor said Monday for the first time that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on “consecutive days.” Navy Cmdr. Scott Conley says that the tests, taking in conjunction with other data, including viral load, have led him to conclude that Trump is not contagious. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content