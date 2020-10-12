Wisconsin Dells High School going virtual due to possible COVID-19 exposures

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Dells High School is going to a virtual learning format through at least Wednesday, Oct. 21 due to a number of people who came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The district told families about the change on Friday.

The goal right now is for the district to resume in-person instruction on Thursday, Oct. 22. In the interim, the district will continue to serve special education students in-person and will look to offer by-invitation opportunities for students to receive in-person academic support, socially distanced of course.

The district is asking students and families to keep a small circle of contacts in hopes of not having to extend the virtual instruction period.