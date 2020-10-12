Woman gives birth in the middle of taking bar exam

ILLINOIS (WKOW) -- An Illinois woman will have a story to tell for the rest of her life. Brianna Hill gave birth to her baby in the middle of taking her bar exam.

The Loyola University School Law graduate says the pandemic pushed her exams date closer to her due date. The virtual test has four 90-minute sections students take over two days.

Her water broke after the first part. Her midwife told her she didn't have to go to the hospital right away, so Hill finished the second part of the test. That night she delivered a baby boy. The next day, she finished her bar exam from the hospital.