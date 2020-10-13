1 killed, 1 injured after metal pole hits power line

DUNKIRK, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one worker was killed and another injured after they were electrocuted while putting up scaffolding for a siding project. The Dane County’s Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Dunkirk, about 30 miles southeast of Madison The two men were holding a tall metal pole when it was blown into a power line. A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 28-year-old man was injured but is expected to recover.