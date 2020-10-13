14 suspects die in north Mexico shootout, 3 police wounded

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 14 suspected gunmen are dead and three police officers are recovering from wounds suffered in a massive shootout in the northern state of Zacatecas. The state police say their officers were on patrol Monday when they came under fire by armed attackers. One officer was shot and two suffered bullet fragment injuries. But police say that after the shooting near the town of Calera was over, they found 14 bodies and one wounded suspect. Police also collected eight assault rifles at the scene, along with three vehicles. The state is being fought over by the Sinaloa, Jalisco and other cartels.