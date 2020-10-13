Alliant Energy Center temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site

Alliant Energy Center temporarily closes COVID-19 testing siteUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 testing is paused at the Alliant Energy Center Tuesday afternoon due to a reported computer issue.
The Dane County Sheriff's office confirmed the temporary closure in a tweet.
The public is asked not to visit the Alliant Energy Center for COVID-19 testing until the issue is resolved.
Public Health Madison & Dane County posted earlier Tuesday that there were long wait times already anticipated at the testing site.
The hours of COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesdays are typically noon to 8 p.m.