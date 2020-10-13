Alliant Energy Center temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 testing is paused at the Alliant Energy Center Tuesday afternoon due to a reported computer issue.

The Dane County Sheriff's office confirmed the temporary closure in a tweet.

The @AlliantECenter COVID testing site is temporarily closed due to a computer issue. Please do not attempt to come for a test at this time. — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) October 13, 2020

The public is asked not to visit the Alliant Energy Center for COVID-19 testing until the issue is resolved.

Public Health Madison & Dane County posted earlier Tuesday that there were long wait times already anticipated at the testing site.

Our COVID test site at Alliant Energy Center just opened for the day. Current wait time is 2.5 hours at a minimum.... Posted by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The hours of COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesdays are typically noon to 8 p.m.