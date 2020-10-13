Anchorage mayor resigns after admitting to relationship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has submitted his resignation, a day after admitting he had an inappropriate relationship with a local television anchorwoman. Berkowitz’s chief of staff, Jason Bockenstedt, announced Berkowitz’s resignation Tuesday night at the Anchorage Assembly meeting. Berkowitz did not attend. It is effective Oct. 23. Berkowitz said it was unacceptable personal conduct on his part that compromised his ability to perform his duties as mayor. Berkowitz’s resignation came four days after the anchor for a combined Fox/ABC station posted a story on Facebook saying Berkowitz posted nude photos to a website and she would air the story later that night. However, Maria Athens was later arrested after getting into a physical altercation with her station manager.