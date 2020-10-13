 Skip to Content

Asian shares track Wall Street decline on pandemic jitters

11:35 pm National news from the Associated Press

Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 erased early losses but other benchmarks declined across the region on Wednesday. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.6%. Coronavirus counts are rising at a worrying degree in many countries around the world. On Tuesday, a possible safety issue led officials to pause a COVID-19 antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. Johnson & Johnson had to temporarily pause its own study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. While earnings reports have so far been better than expected, uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington is also clouding sentiment. 

Associated Press

