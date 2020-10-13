Barrett: Roe v. Wade not a ‘super precedent’ that can’t be overruled

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett says she doesn’t consider the high court’s Roe v. Wade decision on abortion a “super-precedent” that can’t be overruled.

Barrett said the court’s 1973 ruling that affirmed the right to abortion isn’t in the same category as the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which declared segregated public schools unconstitutional.

Barrett said in an exchange with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar that the Roe decision does not have the same secure place in the law as Brown v. Board of Education.

Barrett says no one talks about overturning the Brown decision.

But she says all the questions she’s gotten in her confirmation hearing about her views of abortion “indicates Roe doesn’t fall in that category.” She says it’s “not a case that’s universally accepted.”

President Donald Trump has said he would appoint justices who would overturn a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Democrats worry that the court could have enough anti-abortion justices to threaten abortion rights if Barrett is confirmed.