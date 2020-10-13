Barrett tells senators she’s not Scalia, but her own judge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is telling senators she takes a strict approach to the Constitution. While she admires the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she said at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday that “you would be getting Justice Barrett.” The mood is shifting to a more confrontational tone at the Senate Judiciary Committee after Monday’s opening session. The appellate court judge is being grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee. Barrett’s approach to health care, legal precedent and even the presidential election are the main topics. Republicans are rushing her to confirmation before Election Day to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats are virtually powerless to stop her confirmation.