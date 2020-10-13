Belarus opposition leader threatens nationwide strike

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, top opposition challenger in the Belarusian presidential election, has threatened to call a nationwide strike unless the country’s authoritarian president announces his resignation, releases political prisoners and stops violent crackdown on protesters by Oct. 25. She says in a statement “the entire country will peacefully take to the streets,” Tsikhanouskaya spoke from Lithuania, where she’s currently in exile. Belarus has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential vote in which officials say President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in office. Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters have refused to recognize the results as valid, saying they were riddled with fraud. They have been demanding Lukashenko’s resignation.