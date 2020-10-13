Biden campaign comments on Pence’s visit to Waukesha

MADISON (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence is making a campaign stop in Waukesha Tuesday to visit a manufacturing company.

While President Donald Trump begins to hold rallies after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Pence will be visiting one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots for the coronavirus. Wisconsin is one of the nation’s top states in new cases per capita.

Ahead of the vice president's visit, Joe Biden's campaign released a statement calling the Trump administration "woefully incapable of getting the coronavirus pandemic under control."

Read the full statement below:

“During his time as the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence has demonstrated that the Trump Administration is woefully incapable of getting the coronavirus pandemic under control. President Trump has shown a reckless disregard for the lives and livelihood of the American people — and nowhere is that more clear than in Wisconsin. As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths surge across the state, the Trump Administration still doesn’t have a plan to beat the virus. As voters continue to receive their ballots, Wisconsinites have the power to turn the page on President Trump’s failures and chaos. Joe Biden has a plan to defeat this pandemic and build back better than before— by rebuilding the middle class, ensuring the future is made in America by American workers, and finally making access to affordable health care a right for all Americans.” -Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director, Biden for President

The Associated Press contributed to this report.