Breezy through Wednesday, cool temps end the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Well enjoy the next couple of mild days, highs take a significant drop in value Thursday through further notice.

Dry conditions are expected Tuesday. Partly sunny skies for the first half of the day, before mostly sunny skies take over. Temperatures are expected to be similar to yesterday, highs in the mid-60s.

Breezy conditions continue, with sustained winds around 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph Tuesday.

Windy conditions continue into Wednesday with gusts near 40 mph at times. Wednesday looks to be our last day of high temperatures in the 60s, before highs in the low 50s, upper 40s move in.

The Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook shows southern Wisconsin under the 'below average temperatures' for the next two weeks.

Highs will take a dip in value, as well as lows.

Frost will be likely Thursday and Friday night, frost possible Saturday night.