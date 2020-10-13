Childcare providers hopeful following announcement of $50M aid program

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Pam Skeel took the promotion unaware of what was about to come. She became the executive director of Small World Childcare during the same week the pandemic took in the U.S., causing a scramble among daycare operators that has yet to yield.

"I've had to learn how to manage a daycare amongst a pandemic," Skeel said.

Skeel said Tuesday the daycare will apply for a part of the $50 million relief package Governor Tony Evers' office announced Tuesday morning. It follows a $30 million package for childcare providers that came in early September. The money is part of the Wisconsin's share of the federal CARES Act relief package.

The Small World and Kids World facilities here typically look after a total of 100 kids, 50 in each place. Skeel said during the height of the 'safer at home' order this spring, the total enrollment dwindled to 11, causing the business to temporarily close.

While the facilities have since reopened and enrollment has rebounded, Skeel said the additional costs of keeping the buildings safe -- doing laundry daily, burning through disposable plates and utensils -- have made a difference.

Yet, Skeel said the main reason she was relieved by Tuesday's announcement was because additional aid meant she would be in a better position to pay her staff more competitive wages.

"We're in small town New Glarus and they can drive to big city Madison and earn, essentially, a third more in pay if they go that way," Skeel said.

Corrine Hendrickson does not have to worry about staffing at Corrine's Little Explorers, the daycare business she runs out of her house.

While she's still waiting for the Department of Children and Families to find a solution that would allow her to host more than eight kids without needing to meet commercial building code standards, Hendrickson said a second round of aid was much needed because the first round did not yield as much as daycare operators expected.

"What DCF had hoped to provide for us was about two-thirds more than what we got," Hendrickson said. "We were all figuring we were gonna get X amount of dollars and because of the amount of people who applied, it shook out we got about a third."

Hendrickson said she planned to apply for the second round of aid, which she said would allow her to pay herself a salary. More importantly, it would provide additional funding ahead of what she projects to be an expensive winter; her current model of doing almost everything outdoors will have to change.

"Really, it'll probably go toward making sure I can pay the extra heat bill 'cause I'm gonna end up having windows open inside," Hendrickson said.

The DCF said Tuesday it will make applications and program eligibility details available starting October 26 on the agency's website. Daycare operators will have until the end of the day on November 6 to apply.

The agency said it will notify childcare businesses of their payment amount on November 14.