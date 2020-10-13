China’s vehicle sales pick up in September as market revives

BEIJING (AP) — China’s vehicle sales including trucks and buses accelerated in September as the industry’s biggest global market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, says sales rose 17.4% over a year earlier to 2.6 million vehicles, up from August’s 11.6% growth. The group said SUV sales set a new monthly record and purchases of other passenger vehicles rose but gave no details. For the first nine months of the year, sales declined 6.9% from a year earlier to 17.1 million.