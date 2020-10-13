Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a limit on the number of mail ballot drop-off locations in each county in Texas. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday issued a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on Friday that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order is a likely violation of a voter’s right to vote. Abbott’s order limits each county to one location in each county where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting for the November elections. The appeals court says Texas voters have been given 40 additional days to vote and they have many ways to cast ballots, including hand-delivering them or mailing them.