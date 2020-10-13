Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday. He also played in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. The federation says Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It says everyone else tested negative.