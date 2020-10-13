Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before election day. The Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday in statement on Twitter that a cut cable was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices. The department said the damage affected the citizen portal and registrar’s offices. The state also said technicians are working to repair the problem. State officials didn’t say what caused the cut or when service was expected to be restored. The Washington Post reported that election officials have been forced to register voters using paper forms.