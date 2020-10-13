Cyprus cancels maligned ‘golden passport’ scheme

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has scrapped a lucrative program granting citizenship to wealthy investors amid new allegations that a top state official and a veteran lawmaker were implicated in attempts to bypass strict vetting rules and issue a passport to a fictitious investor with a supposed criminal record. Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said on Tuesday that the Cabinet accepted a recommendation by the minsters of the interior and finance to cancel altogether the “golden passport” program that has netted billions of euros over several years. Koushos said the decision was based on the Cyprus Investment Program’s “long-standing weaknesses, but also the abuse” of its provisions.