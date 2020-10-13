Democrats ask for a special session to count absentee ballots ahead of Nov. 3

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Democrats are calling on Republican leaders to call an extraordinary session to allow election officials to begin counting absentee ballots ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3.

Twenty-three Democrats signed on a letter asking Republicans to support passing a bill, three weeks until election day, to allow canvassing of absentee ballots before the current timeline of 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.

As of Tuesday, 717,164 mail-in ballots have been returned and over 1.3 million were requested according to the Wisconsin Election Commission.

"It is worth noting that the vast majority of states allow at least some processing of absentee ballots before Election Day, while only nine states prohibit any sort of pre-election day processing as Wisconsin currently does," Democrats wrote in a letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senator Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Democrats reference in their letter that U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has supported this idea in hopes to have results by election night, which political experts expect could take days to count thousands of ballots.

In a recent interview on Capital City Sunday, Sen. Johnson said he knows it's a "heavy lift to ask" Republicans but he's still urging them to convene to change election laws to allow ballots to be counted before Nov. 3.

"Our democracy is of utmost importance, and this simple change is not only eminently necessary but also has bipartisan support. It’s time the legislature met to consider and vote on SB 574," the letter states.