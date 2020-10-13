Dems, GOP stretch for hard-to-get districts in House races

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Democrats are making a run at a Republican-held House district in rural Virginia that until this spring wasn’t considered competitive. A self-described “biblical conservative” there snatched the GOP nomination from a congressman who’d upset some voters by performing a same-sex wedding. The fight is among a handful of districts around the country where one party is making a play for a House seat that in many years would seem out of reach. Most of these fights involve Democrats seeking GOP-held seats, opportunities fed by a Democratic money-raising advantage and the widespread unpopularity of President Donald Trump.