Disney recruits Rapsody, others for EP honoring Black lives

NEW YORK (AP) — When Disney asked Grammy-nominated lyricist Rapsody to pen a new tune for a new EP honoring Black lives and social justice, she thought to herself: “How else can I talk about what’s going on?” She began to think from the perspective of a mother who lost her son to police brutality, and came up with “Pray Momma Don’t Cry.” It’s one of four songs featured on “I Can’t Breathe/Music for the Movement,” a four-song album that is a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated. Rapsody is hoping the album can unite people. It’s out Friday.