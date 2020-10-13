Facebook donates $1.3M to keep UK codebreaker museum open

LONDON (AP) — Facebook has made a 1 million-pound ($1.3 million) donation to support Britain’s Bletchley Park, the base of codebreakers during World War II, after the historic site lost almost all of its income amid the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook said Tuesday that the donation was in recognition of Bletchley Park’s legacy as the “spiritual home of modern computing.” The Victorian country house was the home of a vast network of WWII codebreakers who helped decipher communications from Nazi Germany and contributed to the Allied victory. After the war the estate was turned into a heritage attraction and museum, but it was forced to close for months due to the pandemic.