FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.

Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Seven other men face state terrorism charges.

Trask on Tuesday did not name Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, during his testimony in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids. He said members of anti-government groups from multiple states attended the meeting.

Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Whitmer had a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial.

By DAVID EGGERT and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press