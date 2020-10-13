Filmmaker’s trial raises concerns over freedom in new Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The detention and subsequent release of an internationally recognized Sudanese filmmaker highlights the country’s bumpy transition from decades of autocratic rule to democracy. The artist, Hajooj Kuka, says in an interview with The Associated Press that his arrest and trial signal that many in the transitional government remain opposed to freedom of expression and civil liberties. Sudan has been on a fragile path to democracy since the overthrow of former strongman Omar al-Bashir and is under the leadership of a military-civilian government. However, Kuka and other activists say al-Bashir’s Islamist supporters remain powerful within the state’s institutions.