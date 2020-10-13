 Skip to Content

France launches flu vaccine campaign amid COVID-19 crisis

PARIS (AP) — France has launched a flu vaccine campaign in an effort to avoid facing another epidemic peak as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. French health authorities have issued official recommendations to prevent potential shortage of flu vaccine, which they fear might happen amid increased demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical staff are advised to initially reserve it for priority patients, including people over 65, pregnant women and those suffering from respiratory illness and some other diseases. The campaign was launched Tuesday as French health authorities report a rapid increase in cases of coronavirus infections.

Associated Press

