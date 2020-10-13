French Genghis Khan exhibit put off over interference claims

PARIS (AP) — A French museum has postponed an exhibit about Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan, citing interference by the Chinese government, which it accuses of trying to rewrite history. The Château des ducs de Bretagne history museum in the western city of Nantes said that it was putting the show about the fearsome 13th-century leader on hold for over three years. In a statement Monday, the museum’s director Bertrand Guillet said “we made the decision to stop this production in the name of the human, scientific and ethical values that we defend.” It said the Chinese authorities demanded that certain words, including “Genghis Khan,” “Empire” and “Mongol” be taken out of the show. Subsequently, it said that they asked for power over exhibition brochures, legends, maps, and communication.