Germany: “Solidarity” with Greece, Cyprus in Turkey dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is heading to Greece and Cyprus, pledging “full solidarity” with them in their dispute with Turkey over sea boundaries and drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Germany holds the rotating European Union presidency and before departing Berlin on Tuesday, Heiko Maas said Greece and Cyprus had both German and EU backing but urged an “honest effort on all sides” to find a solution. Greece on Monday accused neighbor Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights Monday, after Ankara redeployed a survey vessel for new energy exploration in disputed waters.