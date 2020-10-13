Gov. Evers announces additional $50 million for child care

MADISON (WKOW) --​ Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families announced $50 million in funding for an additional round of Child Care Counts payments for early care and education.

“Throughout our public health emergency, Wisconsin has been a leader in prioritizing the needs of the early care and education community,” said Gov. Evers in a news release. “We know what’s best for kids is best for our state, and we have to connect the dots by making sure our families have access to safe, affordable, and high-quality child care so more people can remain in our workforce.”

Wisconsin has now set aside more than $130 million of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for early care and education.

The Child Care Counts: COVID-19 Supplementary Payment Program consists of two programs targeted at the current challenges early care and education providers face.

Providing safe, healthy, and high-quality child care opportunities: Supports the costs of maintaining or enhancing compliance status, quality level (YoungStar rating), and increasing health and safety practices. Funds will help ensure high-quality care is available across state, specifically at younger ages where reasonable alternatives to child care do not exist.

Funding staff recruitment and retention efforts: Supports the costs associated with recruiting and retaining high-quality staff.

Applications and program eligibility details will be available starting October 26, 2020, on DCF's website, with the application window closing November 6, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Payment notifications will be issued on November 14, 2020.