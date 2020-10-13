Hawaii to stop using online program after parent complaints

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Department of Education is recommending that the state’s public schools stop using a distance learning program that parents said had contained racist and sexist content. Schools across the nation have been using Acellus for distance learning and some have dropped the program after parent complaints. Superintendent Christina Kishimoto says the state Department of Education completed a review of Acellus Learning Accelerator and that reviewers recommended discontinuing its use as a primary curriculum resource “due to its inconsistency in quality and rigor.” Acellus officials didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Board of Education Chairperson Catherine Payne says the program was hastily selected without proper vetting.