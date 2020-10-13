Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Halloween is still weeks away, but retailers are hoping you’ll start your holiday shopping now. The big push is coming from Amazon, which is holding its annual Prime Day sales event Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, after Amazon postponed it from July due to pandemic. Walmart, Best Buy and Target are also offering online deals on TVs, toys and other items over the same two days. There’s good reason for the early start. Retailers are worried that a rush of online orders could lead to shipping delays in November and December. And stores want to avoid big crowds inside their stores during the pandemic.