Increasing hospitalizations not straining PPE supply around Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Area hospitals say their supplies of personal protective equipment are stable despite a rise in hospitalizations in Wisconsin.

"We're always diligent on watching those community numbers to make sure we are appropriately able to respond, but right now we feel like we're in a pretty good place," Kyle Nondorf, president of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison, said Tuesday.

At the beginning of the pandemic many experts and hospitals were worried about consistently accessing enough PPE to keep healthcare workers safe.

Nondorf said careful planning over the past several months means he doesn't have similar concerns now.

"We watch those supplies, we watch what our utilization is, and we look at the allocations, and we base that off of what we anticipate with future volume," he said.

Leah Huibregtse with UnityPoint Health said her hospital is also seeing stable levels of PPE now because of careful actions earlier in the pandemic.

"Our staff have done an outstanding job procuring and conserving supplies over the last six months," she said.

Representatives for UW Health and Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville said those hospitals also have enough PPE right now.