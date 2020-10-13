Indie bookstores launch anti-Amazon ‘Boxed Out’ campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — If you happen to pass by a local bookstores and see its windows stuffed with what appears to be Amazon boxes, don’t be too confused. It’s part of a new campaign launched by the American Booksellers Association to draw attention to what independent bookstores are going through. The campaign is called “Boxed Out” and was designed by by DCXGrowth Accelerator, a Brooklyn-based firm which attracted national attention in 2018 when it set up a fake “Palessi” luxury shoe store and stocked it with items from the Payless discount chain.