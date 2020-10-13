Madison College adds ESports and is already in competitions

While some colleges across the country have had to make cuts to their athletic departments due to the pandemic. Madison Area Technical College has added ESports, and within weeks the program has become popular.

Playing video games has become more than just a hobby. ESports is a growing sport across the world, and MATC is the latest to jump on board.

"I noticed the trend happening in the sport world and knew it was going to be a big thing for us to take on," said Bill Kegler, the ESports Coordinator at MATC.

"It was really important for us in the future, and how times have changed in the world, it was the perfect time."

The new WolfPack program competes in Super Smash Bros. (Switch) and Rocket League (PC), followed by events in Overwatch (PC) and Madden NFL 21 (PS4).

Esports team will take on other junior college Esport participants as assigned by Generation Esports, a partner of NJCAAE. The rapid growth of competitive gaming means the WolfPack will likely see tough opposition week-in-and-week-out. While Madison College would certainly take some early wins, Hanson believers there are bigger achievements for this inaugural season.

"They log into their Generation ESports account. They get connected with their opponent anywhere in the world, because it is virtually," said Kegler. "They play on their own home, on their own console."

So far the Wolfpack's co-ed team consists on 13 players in it's inaugural season, but they expect that number to grow in the future.

"We will see that number only increase in the following years as we are able to recruit kids for this program," said Kegler.

For more information on the Wolfpack's ESports team, click here.