Mark Zuckerberg donates $100M more to help election offices

DENVER (AP) — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have donated $100 million more to helping local election offices. That brings the couple’s funding of U.S. elections to a total of $400 million. The gift is being distributed by the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life. The nonprofit is respected among election administrators but was founded by former employees of a Democratic political group. That’s drawn some controversy as conservatives have sued to stop the grants in nine states. Louisiana’s Republican attorney general also blocked distribution of Zuckerberg’s money.