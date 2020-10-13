Mauston police officer charged after shooting

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) – A felony and two misdemeanor charges are filed against a Mauston Police Sergeant after an August off-duty shooting that wounded another person.

Investigators from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looked into the case against Michael Sturek. The Sheriff’s Office released a brief statement saying their investigation is complete along with the criminal complaint against Sturek on Tuesday. Monroe County was contacted to provide an impartial investigation into the incident involving Sturek.

He’s charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 26, Sturek said he and the victim were together drinking throughout the night and into the morning.

A detective with Mauston Police who talked to Sturek “could tell Mike was intoxicated by the way he talked” according to the complaint.

While at Sturek’s home, both Sturek and the victim, identified only as ADN, began looking at weapons.

As Sturek went to clear a .22 handgun, it went off. The bullet hit the victim in groin and lodged in the left thigh area.

The victim went to the hospital in Tomah then later was transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries and surgery to remove the bullet.

The criminal complaint against Sturek was filed Monday in Juneau County Circuit Court. Online court records show that he’ll make his initial appearance on the charges on October 28.

Sturek and another officer are administrative leave from the department according to City Administrator Randy Reeg.

It is the second incident involving a Mauston police officer in recent weeks.

Another officer, Brian Raabe makes a court appearance on October 14 on battery and disorderly conduct charges which resulted from an altercation at a Mauston bar in early August.