Mexico freezes 1,352 alleged criminal accounts in capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police and Mexico’s federal anti-money laundering agency have frozen 1,352 bank accounts that allegedly moved about $125 million on behalf of 14 crime gangs, including some of Mexico’s biggest drug cartels. While Mexico City officials have long denied that cartels operate in the capital, they acknowledge that cartel members come and go. And the banks concentrated in the city apparently played a major role in laundering money for the gang. Mexico City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch recently survived an assassination attempt by the Jalisco cartel, and he said Tuesday that some of the suspects and money found in recent raids were linked to that crime gang.