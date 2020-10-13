MPD investigates armed robbery in east Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating after they said two people were held at gunpoint and robbed overnight.

MPD said it happened in the 4800 block of Hayes Road just before midnight.

An initial investigation shows two people were walking down the road when the suspect approached them, pulled out a gun and demanded they empty their pockets.

After getting money from the victims, the suspect ran away.

MPD officers surrounded the area and a police dog was used to track down the suspect, but at this point no one is in custody.

The suspect was described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 140 pounds and wearing a bandana over his face.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.