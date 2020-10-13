Muslim protesters march against Indonesia’s new labor law

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of conservative Muslims have marched in Indonesia’s capital demanding that the government revoke a new law they say will cripple labor rights. Authorities blocked streets leading to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, where clashes between riot police and rock-throwing demonstrators, including workers and students, broke out last Thursday. The protests spread and turned violent in some cities across the world’s most populous Muslim nation. The Job Creation Law approved by Parliament last week is expected to substantially change Indonesia’s labor system and natural resources management. It amended 79 previous laws and is intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by President Joko Widodo’s administration to attract more investment to the country.