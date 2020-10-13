Notre Dame president ends quarantine after COVID diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins has ended his quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week following his attendance at a White House event without wearing a mask. Jenkins “is symptom-free and looks forward to resuming his normal activities,” the university announced Monday. He began his self-isolation period on Sept. 28, two days after he attended the Rose Garden nomination ceremony of Notre Dame law professor Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court justice. Jenkins said he was tested after finding out a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19. The university announced the university president’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 2.