Parliament in Kyrgyzstan endorses state of emergency

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Kyrgyzstan has won the parliamentary endorsement of his decree to introduce a state of emergency in the capital of the Central Asian nation that has been rocked by unrest triggered by a disputed parliamentary election. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov first announced a state of emergency in the city of Bishkek on Friday, but the parliament failed to approve the measure within three days as required by law. On Monday, Jeenbekov made a second attempt to impose the measure, and lawmakers endorsed it Tuesday. Jeenbekov has faced calls to step down from thousands of protesters who stormed government buildings a night after pro-government parties reportedly swept parliamentary seats in the Oct. 4 vote.