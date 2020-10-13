Rep. Hayes’ online campaign event disrupted by racist slurs

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said Tuesday she’s “not OK” after a virtual campaign meeting was disrupted Monday night by people who repeatedly called her racist slurs. Hayes is seeking a second term representing the 5th congressional district and is the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. Hayes posted an online essay Tuesday describing the incident as “six minutes of vile, disgusting, dare I say deplorable, hate” that involved multiple people. Hayes’ Republican opponent, David X. Sullivan, condemned the incident.